Hijab row: Protests erupt across US in solidarity with Muslim women

A number of cities in the United States of America (USA) witnessed pro-hijab protests by people in large numbers, over the ongoing controversy that has been raging in the state of Karnataka since early January.

Over the last two days, 15 cities held massive protests rallies against the hijab ban in pre-university colleges in the southern state of Karnataka, India.

Indian Americans in Seattle, Texas, Massachusets, Illinois, North Carolina, Michigan, New York state, New Jersey, Florida, and San Francisco gathered in large numbers to stand in solidarity with Muslim women who have been refused to enter colleges for asserting their right to wear hijabs as a part of their religious obligation.

Here are a few images from the protests that were witnessed in various cities:

Seattle, Washington

People protest against Karnataka hijab ban in Seattle, Washington (Photo: Twitter)

Dallas, Texas

People protest against the Karnataka hijab ban in Dallas, Texas (Photo: Twitter)



Plano, Texas

People protest against the Karnataka hijab ban in Plano, Texas (Photo: Twitter)

Cambridge, Massachusetts

People protest against the Karnataka hijab ban, Cambridge, Massachusetts (Photo: Twitter)

Chicago, Illinois

People protest against the Karnataka hijab ban in Chicago, Illinois (Photo: Twitter)

Charlotte, North Carolina

People protest against the Karnataka hijab ban in Charlotte, North Carolina (Photo: Twitter)

Detriot, Michigan

People protest against the Karnataka hijab ban in Detriot, Michigan (Photo: Twitter)

New York

People protest against the Karnataka hijab ban in New York (Photo: Twitter)

New Jersey

People protest against the Karnataka hijab ban in New Jersey (Photo: Twitter)

Orlando, Florida

People protest against the Karnataka hijab ban in Orlando, Florida (Photo: Twitter)

San Francisco Bay Area