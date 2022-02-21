Hijab row: Protests erupt across US in solidarity with Muslim women

A number of cities in the United States of America (USA) witnessed pro-hijab protests by people in large numbers, over the ongoing controversy that has been raging in the state of Karnataka since early January.
Over the last two days, 15 cities held massive protests rallies against the hijab ban in pre-university colleges in the southern state of Karnataka, India.
Indian Americans in Seattle, Texas, Massachusets, Illinois, North Carolina, Michigan, New York state, New Jersey, Florida, and San Francisco gathered in large numbers to stand in solidarity with Muslim women who have been refused to enter colleges for asserting their right to wear hijabs as a part of their religious obligation.
Here are a few images from the protests that were witnessed in various cities: