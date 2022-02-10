Hijab row: Twitter expresses disappointment over Karnataka HC’s interim decision

The Karnataka High court hearing the Hijab issue on Thursday asked students not to insist on wearing any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved. Posting the matter for Monday, the full court also said the educational institutions can resume classes for the students.

A week ago, a petition was filed by a Muslim student before the Karnataka high court seeking a declaration that wearing the hijab (headscarf) is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 14 and 25 of the Constitution of India aside from being an essential facet of the Islamic faith.

The court has provided no interim relief to the students of the college and ordered that educational institutions be reopened, ensuring that the diktat of the state is followed.

Twitter users have expressed their disapproval and disappointment over the interim decision of the court over the hijab controversy, which has been raging since early January.

In its interim order, Karnataka High court has suspended the fundamental rights of Hijabi Muslim students till Monday. — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) February 10, 2022

Another glorious dusk for Indian judiciary. — serish (@serish) February 10, 2022

"Karnataka High Court succumbs to saffron terrorism" should be the headline to report this order.

Because this is what the saffron terrorists were demanding.

Whereas Muslim girls only wanted to wear Hijab like they always wore.

Jai Constitution. https://t.co/YFVG0Hxhu6 — Pramit (@pramitheus) February 10, 2022

Indian judiciary to Muslims:

Indian Muslims : we are suffocating

Indian judiciary to Muslims:

I wasted two hours of my precious time watching the Karnataka high court on HIJAB only to hear judges finally saying that Muslim girls should give up their fundamental rights for few days and bow to the majoritarian demands till they meet again. — kabir (@kabir_writes) February 10, 2022

Indian Muslims : we are suffocating

A high court of this nation has effectively, if perhaps temporarily, banned Muslims from being Muslim in public.



The fig leaf of equality in terms of the ban here is made of glass. https://t.co/2tZAAtK4cx — Naomi Barton (@therealnaomib) February 10, 2022

Basically, suspension of Art. 25 of the Indian Constitution while hearing is ongoing?



Speechless. https://t.co/ChDD0WudxJ — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) February 10, 2022

This ‘Chief Justice’ has suspended the Constructional Rights of Citizens of the country. Nothing could be more illegal. Oh wait. #SaffronNazis don’t believe in Constitutional Rights either. https://t.co/cvhcLQdnXy — Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) February 10, 2022

So no mangalsutras? No janeus? No turbans? No crosses? https://t.co/YZdFLLGjjO — Sayema (@_sayema) February 10, 2022

Karnataka High court effectively suspended Muslim girls from colleges till Monday… It is on course to close the doors of public education on muslim Girls.. Ironically, the order maybe passed using a Muslim Women!! — Talha Hussain | طلحہ حسین (@TalhaGulbargavi) February 10, 2022

Today’s Karnataka High Court order is legalised oppression of Muslim community.



Faith & Fundamental rights of Indian Muslims have to be suspended to maintain Peace,tranquility & satisfy conscience of Indian majority. — Mohammed Habeeb Ur Rehman (@Habeebinamdar) February 10, 2022

Lakhs of Muslim girls in Karnataka will have to forego classes going by the whims of the High court. Even in colleges where this never was an issue. This is criminal, a mockery of the constitution, and puts a break on the education of Muslim girls — Yeh Log ! (@yehlog) February 10, 2022

Instead of teaching the Constitution to Muslims, if you had taught it to Milords toh shayad kuch bhala ho jata iss desh ka. — Sania Ahmad (@SaniaAhmad1111) February 10, 2022

(with inputs from PTI)