Hijabi woman attacked on metro train in Canada, NCCM condemns

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) has condemned a hate crime attack on a Hijabi-clad woman by a man on the evening of March 9 on a metro train in Canada

The incident happened when the woman and her attackers were travelling in the metro between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Finch West on Line 1.

In a statement, the NCCM called the attack an ‘out-and-out Islamophobic attack’.

Last week, a young #Muslim woman had a knife pulled on her in the #Toronto subway.



A man approached her and peppered her with questions about her religion. Then pulled out a large knife. She ran for her life and escaped. pic.twitter.com/LxyItpqOyv — NCCM (@nccm) March 13, 2023

Describing the incident, the NCCM said the man approached the woman and asked her many questions about Muslims and Islam. “He then asked her a hypothetical question about what she would do if someone hit her head and got away with it,” adding, “you know what we do with people like you,” before pulling out a LARGE knife from his backpack.

“I was just trying to get to Spadina station to meet with some friends. I never thought something like this could happen on public transit in front of all these people. The moment I saw him take out his knife, I ran and ran until I was out of breath and a stranger helped me. I’ve never been so afraid in my life. I hope the police find this man and take him into custody and get him some help, so he doesn’t do this to any other Muslim woman again,” said Sara (pseudonym for the privacy of the survivor).

Stating such attacks as common in public transit, NCCM called for a change.

“This is not the first time we have seen an Islamophobic attack on a Muslim woman who wears a hijab on public transit. There is a problem in this country where spaces that most Canadians take for granted simply aren’t safe for Muslim women and people of colour. The recent spate of attacks on the TTC is alarming. It’s time for a change,” the NCCM statement read.

Toronto police said they are looking into the incident and efforts are on to nab the attacker.