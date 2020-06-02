Hike in liquor sale in Telangana

Hyderabad: On May 4, 2020 when there is a lock down situation in the country, the BJP government at the center has given consent to the state government’s request to open all liquor stores across the country, the 40th day of the Covid-19 containment.

After the permission when the liquor shops were opened, India saw an unprecedented crowd outside liquor stores across the country.

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also gave a green signal to the sale of liquor after 40 days of lockdown by increasing 16 per cent tax on alcohol.

Like thirsty crows, people approached the liquor stores with a queue of nearly two kilometres almost everywhere in the state.

Inspired by the huge sale of alcohol in the country, the state governments have decided to impose a “special Corona tax” on the price of bottles of alcohol. The move aims to increase government revenues that are hit hard by the closure of such shops due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Telangana government earns daily 100 crore through the sale of liquor. On the 26th day of liquor sale, the government earns 2,275 crore income through the sale.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.