Hilarious! Ever imagined David Warner as Mr Bean?

Hyderabad: Australian cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner is leaving his fans surprised with back to back Tik Tok and face-swap videos on Tollywood, Bollywood and Hollywood actors. From dancing to Allu Arjun’s Butta Bomma to recreating scenes from Baahubali, David Warner is keeping his fans entertained on Instagram.

On Saturday, David Warner took to his Instagram and shared another funny face-swap video created by his fan. In the video, he can be seen as a character from a popular British sitcom, Mr Bean. Sharing the hilarious video, he wrote, “Another request from a fan 😂😂 #actor #show.”

Watch the video below which will surely leave you spilts!

David Warner greeted fans on the New Year on Friday with a hilarious video where he morphed his face with Superstar Rajinikanth using a popular face-swapping app. “Requested by a lot of people. Happy New Year,” Warner captioned the post where he mimicked Rajinikanth.

On Thursday, David Warner took to his Instagram and shared a hilarious year ending video where the cricketer can be seen recreating the scene from Tollywood hit ‘Maharshi’ starring Mahesh Babu

In August, the Australian cricketer had morphed his face in place of Prabhas in a scene from Bahubali. His fascination for Telugu cinema began during Covid-19 lockdown when he danced to Allu Arjun’s ‘Butta Bomma’ with his family. Since then the Australia opener rose much fame in the Telugu states and has been sharing many videos on his social media.