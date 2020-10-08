Hilarious! Trump’s return to White House in chopper Vs SRK’s entry in K3G

Mumbai: US President Donald Trump returned to the White House Monday after a brief stay at a hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. His dramatic entry into the White House reminded Bollywood fans of a iconic scene of Shah Rukh Khan’s entry in Karan Johar‘s 2001’s blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and no doubt it will leave you in spilts.

US President Return To White House

Trump later shared a video of his arrival at the White House from his Twitter account. Right from slow-mo shots of the chopper to close-ups mixed with intense background score, Trump’s team ensured he received a Hollywood entry.

This is where the Bollywood fans compared the US president’s dramatic return to that of the iconic scene from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham wherein Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) returns home to his family (Jaya Bachchan with thali, you remember) in a helicopter after completing his education.

Donald Trump Vs SRK

Did Trump just recreate the SRK entry scene? Wondered many.

Netizens were left in spilts after seeing a hilarious comparison in a viral video which is surfacing across social media platforms. The video shows Trump’s official helicopter descending near the White House while the other half of a screen shows the scene where Shah Rukh Khan’s character returns home in the film. Watch the original video shared on Instagram below:

There were plenty of reactions to the video, with some sharing their own versions of the Trump video with music from the Hindi film:

So there is a Bollywood Movie called "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" where the son of a rich family returns home to India after studing in London and I swear Trumps return to the White House looks just like the one in the movie 😂 pic.twitter.com/UX01z0DonI — Dilek (@OeDilek) October 6, 2020

Best thing you'll see today https://t.co/FIhFVejEa9 — Neha Poonia (@NehaPoonia) October 6, 2020