Hillary Clinton to headline International Women’s Day event in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton is visiting Abu Dhabi for International Women’s Day on March 8, 2022.

Clinton will headline its inaugural Forbes 30/50 Summit, a global event gathering generations of women from both the “30 Under 30” list and “50 Over 50” list in Abu Dhabi to mark International Women’s Day.

Clinton will receive the Forbes International Women’s Day Lifetime Achievement Award to commemorate her leadership and influential voice on the global stage in advancing the cause of women and fighting for gender equity.

Mika Brzezinski, President of Forbes 30/50 and Know Your Worth Foundation will interview Clinton as part of the award acceptance on International Women’s Day, and delve into her life from her graduation speech at Wellesley College in 1969 up to her work as a US senator, where she made women’s rights a cornerstone of US foreign policy.

Other notable guests at the event will include Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Investment Management, Paulina Porizkova, model and actress, and Huda Kattan, founder of Huda Beauty.