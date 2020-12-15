Himachal best hilly state in implementing crime tracking network

Shimla, Dec 15 : Himachal Pradesh was on Tuesday adjudged the best performing state in the implementation of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) under the hilly states’ category.

This was announced on the first day of a two-day virtual seminar organised by the National Crime Records Bureau on CCTNS and Inter-operable Criminal Justice System.

“This is the recognition of the hard work the state police has put into implementing CCTNS,” an official statement quoting state Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated the DGP and the police for their achievement.

Himachal Police in 2017 became the first in India to connect police posts with the CCTNS.

With the linkage of police posts with CCTNS, the public can file complaints at these posts. Earlier only police stations were authorised to register complaints, a police official told IANS.

Now people would be able to lodge online or offline complaints, police verification for job, tenants or character verification and migrant labourer registration, etc., through the police posts.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.