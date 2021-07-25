Video: Himachal bridge hit by boulders, 9 tourists dead

In massive landslides that hit a bridge in the Sangla valley in Himachal Pradesh left nine tourists dead and several injured. In a terrifying video, large chunks of rocks can be seen breaking off a mountain and rolling down into the valley below.

The video shows a section of the bridge crumbling and plunging into a river after a boulder hits it.

“All the 11 victims were tourists whose vehicle got hit by boulders,” said Saju Ram Rana, SP Kinnaur, adding the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

A team of doctors is at the spot, he said.

The rocks can be seen hitting cars at the foot of the mountain, kicking up a massive cloud of dust.

Terribly disturbing visuals from Kinnaur where a bridge collapses after being hit by boulders. 9 people have died, 3 are injured. Most of them were tourists.



Chief Minister Jairam Thakur took to Twitter to offer condolences to the families of those who were killed in the incident. “I spoke to the Kinnaur district administration and inquired about the accident. The administration has started rescue operation at the spot and immediate relief is being provided there. I pray to God for speedy recovery of the injured,” he wrote.

किन्नौर के बटसेरी में पहाड़ी दरकने से हुआ हादसा हृदयविदारक है।



इसकी चपेट में आया पर्यटकों से सवार वाहन जिसमें 9 की मृत्यु व 2 घायल तथा 1 अन्य राहगीर के घायल होने की खबर अत्यंत दुखद है।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति तथा शोकग्रस्त परिवार को संबल प्रदान करें। pic.twitter.com/MqesANNlV0 — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) July 25, 2021

The weather office recently issued a landslide warning in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rainfall predicted in the next few days.