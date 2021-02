Shimla, Feb 5 : The budget session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will begin on February 26 with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s address, an official said here on Friday.

The session will have 17 sittings and will conclude on March 20 with no break.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the budget for 2021-22 on March 6, Vidhan Sabha Secretary Yash Paul Sharma told IANS.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.