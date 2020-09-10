Himachal CM backs Kangana, says won’t tolerate her insult

New Delhi, Sep 10 : Amid a raging controversy over the demolition of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has come out in support of Kangana as he said that the insult of Himachal’s daughter won’t be tolerated.

Thakur tweeted, “We will not tolerate insult of Himachal’s daughter. The political vendetta been carried out by the Maharashtra government with Himachal’s daughter is extremely worrying and condemnable. Our government and people of the country are standing by Kangana.”

Former Chief Ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar have also come out in Kangana’s support. Former CM Shanta Kumar, in his letter to the Maharashtra Governor, expressed his anger over the demolition of Kangana’s office by the Shiv Sena government.

Source: IANS

