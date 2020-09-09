Himachal CM flays Kangana’s Mumbai house demolition

Shimla, Sep 9 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday condemned in the Assembly the demolition at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s house in Mumbai.

The issue was initially raised in the Legislative Assembly by an Independent member Hoshiyar Singh through a point of order.

He said Kangana’s house was demolished before the High Court stayed the demolition.

She is a daughter of Himachal Pradesh and the Chief Minister had offered her security owing to the threat to her life by the Shiv Sena government, he added.

Replying to him, the Chief Minister said her father also met him and expressed concern about her security.

“We have offered security outside her residence in Manali,” Thakur added.

He said the demolition was highly condemnable and the state government would appeal to the Maharashtra government to ensure her security.

BJP member Inder Singh condemned the incident and said he was concerned about Kangana’s security.

“Everybody has the right to speak freely and Kangana Ranaut has not done anything wrong,” he added.

Congress member Ram Lal Thakur also showed concern regarding her security but said, “if matter is in the court and if privilege is brought in the Maharashtra Assembly that could not be discussed in the state assembly.”

Source: IANS

