Himachal CM invites Modi for statehood celebrations

New Delhi, Dec 18 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to join virtually for the golden jubilee celebrations of statehood on January 25 next year.

Congratulating the Chief Minister for successful completion of three years of the state government, an official statement by the state said Modi assured of joining the function.

The Chief Minister also invited the Prime Minister for inaugurating the 111-MW Sawra Kuddu Hydro Power Project in Shimla district that has been completed at an outlay of Rs 1,796 crore.

He said 210-MW Luhri Stage-I Project and 66 MW Dhaula Sidh Project, with a combined investment of Rs 2,497 crore, were ready for execution. He requested the Prime Minister to perform the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

Thakur also sought speedy approval of ADB-funded project for developing tourism infrastructure worth $233.32 million.

