Himachal CM reviews arrangements for Bharat Jodo Yatra on Jan 18th

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday took stock of arrangements at the Manser toll plaza near Indora from where the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter the state on January 18, an official statement said.

Sukhu directed officials to make foolproof arrangements so that minimum inconvenience is caused to the general public during the yatra which will cover 24 kms, they said.

The toll plaza falls on the Himachal- Punjab border.

During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi will interact with the people and also address a public meeting at Malot village. All 40 Congress MLAs, including CM Sukhu, deputy chief minister and ministers, office bearers and other senior leaders would join the yatra, the statement said.

The yatra, which will reach the Himachal Pradesh border around 7 AM would be welcomed by the chief minister, ministers, MLAs and other senior leaders who would accompany Rahul Gandhi during the march.