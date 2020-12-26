Himachal CM unveils 18-feet statue of Vajpayee in Shimla

Shimla, Dec 25 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday unveiled an 18-feet statue of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his 96th birth anniversary at the historic Ridge in the state capital.

While addressing the ‘Atal Smriti Samaroh’ on the occasion of ‘Sushasan Diwas’, the Chief Minister paid a tribute to Vajpayee. Thakur said Vajpayee was a statesman and a great personality who practiced politics of principle.

Vajpayee was a legendary and visionary leader who defined the highest values of leadership and his contribution to the development of the country would be remembered for the years to come, the Chief Minister added.

Vajpayee was an orator par excellence who left an indelible impression on the people. He said even during some of the most strained moments in the Parliament, Vajpayee succeeded to defuse the situation with utmost ease.

Thakur said despite being away from active politics for more than a decade, at the time of his demise, lakhs of youth joined the last journey of Vajpayee, which showed his deep impact on the lives of the people.

The nation was always first for Vajpayee and therefore, regarded as a true statesman by people of the country, he added.

Thakur said the unveiling of Vajpayee’s statue at the Ridge was a tribute to the great son of mother India.

He said this statue constructed by spending Rs 1.08 crore was a token of love and affection from the people of the state towards the great statesman.

Vajpayee, who always believed in value-based politics shared a special connect with Himachal Pradesh, which he fondly called his ‘second home’, the Chief Minister added.

Despite his busy schedule, Vajpayee would never miss an opportunity to come to Himachal and spent a few days at his home in Prini village near Manali.

With his simplicity and humanity, Vajpayee ruled the hearts of millions of people, he said.

