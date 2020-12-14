Himachal extends night curfew in four districts

Shimla, Dec 14 : The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet at its meeting here on Monday, decided to continue with the night curfew in four districts — Shimla, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi, till January 5, keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic.

It also gave its approval to grant ex post facto permission to operationalise make shift hospitals at Shimla, Nalagarh, Tanda and Nerchowk in public interest.

The Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, also gave its consent to shift office of Deputy Inspector General (Intelligence and Security) from Shimla to Dharamshala in the public interest.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.