Himachal Governor gets first dose of vaccine

Shimla, March 12 : Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya was administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here on Friday.

After receiving the jab, the Governor appealed to the people to take the vaccine and follow all health protocols, including wearing mask and social distancing, to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He also thanked the Covid warriors and health workers for the fight against the virus.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.