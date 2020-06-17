Himachal Guv Bandaru condoles martyrdom of Col Santosh

Hyderabad: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya expressed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones during the violent face off between Indian and Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley Monday night

Bandaru Dattatreya also expressed is deep condolences to the family members of Colonel Bikkumalai Santosh Babu who was also killed in action in a face -off with Chinese troops and said that India will never forget their martyrdom and said that the slain Officer and Soldiers were “exceptional individuals” who devoted their lives in serving and protecting the nation.

Bandaru Dattatreya strongly condemned the manner atrocities were committed on them by the Chinese who used barbed wire nails and stones to kill Indian Army men and said that this was barbaric.

On one hand Chinese are talking about peaceful settlement on the other it was pathetic to see that the Chinese were resorting to killing men of the Indian Army several of whom died in action he said and added that 20 of the Indian Army men had been martyred

Bandaru Dattatreya offered his homage to the martyrs and said that India will forever be grateful of these Brave hearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of the country “ he said.

Ratna Chotrani

