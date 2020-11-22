Himachal may impose restrictions, says CM

Shimla, Nov 22 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said keeping in view the upsurge in the Covid-19 cases in the state, the government would consider to impose few restrictions to avoid social gatherings and ensuring that people take all necessary precautionary measures.

He said it was also important to regularly monitor the Covid positive cases kept in home isolation as there number was more than those admitted in hospitals.

Presiding over a meeting of the district-level officers at Mandi town to review the Covid situation, the Chief Minister directed to ensure checking of fever and oxygen level of such patients besides educating them to take medicine properly in a regular manner.

Thakur said the health authorities should make efforts to motivate the attendants to attend their patients admitted in the hospitals by providing PPE kits to make patients feel better.

He stressed the need that coronavirus patients should be referred to major hospitals at the early stage so as to increase the survival rate.

He said under the Him Suraksha Abhiyan being launched by the state from November 25 to December 27 for active case finding, the history of the entire 11 lakh population of Mandi district would be taken to ascertain how many of them are suffering from diseases.

