Himachal minister Bhardwaj tests Covid positive

By News Desk 1Updated: 7th October 2020 3:19 pm IST
Shimla, Oct 7 : Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj has tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, doctors said.

He has been under home quarantine since October 2.

Bhardwaj said his elder son tested negative, while the younger one tested positive on October 5.

Bhardwaj said doctors have advised him to self-isolate after his younger son tested COVID-19 positive. The doctors also asked him to get tested in case any symptoms appear.

