Himachal minister just call away for Covid-19 patients

Shimla, Nov 30 : Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Monday asked Covid-19 patients to call him in case of any emergency.

He visited the state-run Deen Dayal Hospital here and inspected the facilities at the Covid-19 ward and spoke to the hospital administration on different issues.

Bhardwaj, a local legislator, enquired from the hospital authorities about the availability of oxygen and beds. About the staff shortage, he told the media that the gap would be filled through appointments on an outsourcing basis.

Advising the patients not to panic, Bhardwaj said, “Me and my family have gone through the Covid phase. One should not panic.”

He later inspected the place selected to set up an oxygen plant.

The minister also asked the patients about the availability of food and medicines.

Source: IANS

