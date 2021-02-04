Himachal Police seize 6 kg heroin from African in Delhi

Shimla, Feb 4 : In a seizure that the Himachal Pradesh Police say is their biggest-ever, they seized 6.297 kg heroin from a house in Delhi and arrested an African national staying in India illegally, Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said on Thursday.

He said a nine-member police team from Kullu raided the house on Tuesday and seized heroin worth Rs 30 crore.

This is the biggest-ever haul of heroin by the state police, Kundu said. The raid was conducted on the basis of interrogation of two residents of Banjar, who were arrested on January 30 on charges of supplying the narcotics.

He said the 38-year-old African was living in Delhi without a visa.

