Himachal Pradesh CM appreciates Cyberabad cop’s gesture

Hyberabad: In what can be called an act of humanitarian gesture, Kukatpally Inspector of Police Lakshminarayana Reddy, came to the rescue of an ailing man from Himachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister Himachal Pradesh has appreciated the Kukatpally police Inspector for exemplanary act.

On 16th April 2020, Telangana DGP COVID 19 control room got a call from Kukatpally division about a person from a different state who needed medical attention. COVID 19 control room immediately referred the matter to Kukatpally police, from there the matter was taken over by the inspector of police Kukatpally Lakshminarayana Reddy.

During his interaction with the patient, Lakshminarayana Reddy found out that, the patient Lalit Kumar was suffering from appendix pain, and needed immediate medical attention. As he was not having sufficient money for his medical expenses, Lakshminarayana Reddy took the lead.

He not only got him admitted in the hospital but also paid, for the medical bills of the Lalit Kumar.

“I received a call from Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Office on 20th of this, wherein they thanked me. I have just followed the orders of my commissioner of police Shri VC Sajjanar, IPS who in every meeting reminds us, that the life of every person living in the state is our responsibility, no matter where they hail from” said Lakshminarayana Reddy, Inspector of Police, Kukatpally.

The office of chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Shri Jai Ram Thakur also sent an appreciation letter, for Lakshminarayana Reddy, thanking for his kind gesture.

Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Shri VC Sajjanar appreciated the humanitarian gesture Kukatpally Inspector. He also urged the members to go always beyond the duty call, if required to save the lives of people, during these tough times, and also called for joint efforts to fight the menace of COVID 19 by following the lockdown norms.

