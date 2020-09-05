Himachal reports three more COVID-19 deaths, 22 fresh cases

One death each was reported from Una, Kangra and Mandi, as per data issued by the department on Saturday afternoon.

Published: 5th September 2020
Shimla: Three more people succumbed to coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 52 on Saturday while 22 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 6,852, according to the Health Department.

Solan accounts for 14 of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Kangra (10), Mandi (eight), Hamirpur (five), Una, Chamba and Shimla (four each), and Sirmaur (three).

Of the 22 fresh cases, 12 were reported from Mandi, nine from Kangra and one from Kullu, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,822, Jindal said.

Meanwhile, 12 patients recovered from the infection — seven in Kangra and five in Una.

With this, the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 4,932, Jindal said, adding that 45 patients have migrated out of the state.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 339, followed by Sirmaur (348), Kangra (319), Una (184), Hamirpur (145), Bilaspur (130), Chamba (111), Shimla (109), Mandi (57), Kullu (47), Kinnaur (32) and Lahaul-Spiti (one).

Source: PTI
