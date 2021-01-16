Himachal schools to resume teaching from Feb 1, Feb 15

Shimla, Jan 15 : With a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases, Himachal schools that follow a summer break pattern will resume classroom teachings from February 1 and those which close in winters will start functioning from February 15.

A decision in this regard was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here.

Regular classes of Classes V and VIII to XII in summer-closing schools will be allowed from February 1. Teachers of summer-closing government schools will start reporting for duty from January 27.

Similarly, ITIs and polytechnic and engineering colleges in the hill state will resume physical classes from February 1.

All other government colleges will reopen for regular classes from February 8 after winter vacations by following the SOPs, an official statement said.

School managements will ensure use of face masks, sanitisers and adherence to social distance within their respective premises.

