Himachal schools to resume teaching from Feb 1, Feb 15

By IANS|   Updated: 16th January 2021 6:58 am IST
Himachal schools to resume teaching from Feb 1, Feb 15

Shimla, Jan 15 : With a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases, Himachal schools that follow a summer break pattern will resume classroom teachings from February 1 and those which close in winters will start functioning from February 15.

A decision in this regard was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here.

Regular classes of Classes V and VIII to XII in summer-closing schools will be allowed from February 1. Teachers of summer-closing government schools will start reporting for duty from January 27.

Similarly, ITIs and polytechnic and engineering colleges in the hill state will resume physical classes from February 1.

READ:  RJD objects to shorter Bihar Assembly Budget session

All other government colleges will reopen for regular classes from February 8 after winter vacations by following the SOPs, an official statement said.

School managements will ensure use of face masks, sanitisers and adherence to social distance within their respective premises.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Updated: 16th January 2021 6:58 am IST
Back to top button