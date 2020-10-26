Himachal’s Keylong sees season’s first snowfall

News Desk 1Published: 26th October 2020 12:45 pm IST
Shimla, Oct 26 : Keylong and its nearby areas in Himachal Pradesh’s remote Lahaul-Spiti district experienced the season’s first snowfall early Monday, bringing smiles on the faces of the locals, who largely grow potatoes and exotic vegetables.

The state capital and Manali witnessed dry weather, while the higher reaches of the state had light snow in the past 24 hours.

The meteorological office here said the high hills in Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Chamba, Shimla, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts had snowfall.

Keylong was the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 1 degree Celsius, while it was 2.7 degrees in Kalpa, 11.6 degrees in Dharamsala and 4.2 degrees in Manali.

Shimla had a low of 11.1 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman said the weather will be dry in the region this week.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

