Himansh Kohli takes long holidays between projects whenever there is a window

Mumbai: Actor Himansh Kohli likes summers and winters alike. But he loves winters as during this season one can layer up and wear heavy outfits which otherwise one doesn’t even dare to wear during summers.

“Also, I’m a hot drinks person and they are relished the most during winters. So the cold season wins by a few points. I also feel Mumbai gets better weather during winters and becomes an ideal place to be in. But, I like slightly harsh weather and glad I got to spend this year’s winters in Dehradun where I’m shooting for ‘Boondi Raita’. I love the winters because everything is a little cozier during this season,” says the ‘Yaariyan’ actor.

For Himansh, London is the place to be during winters. “I even like staying at my home in Dubai during this season. It’s really beautiful there. I feel most comfortable there as it’s my second home. In India, I love to visit the mountains and places like Uttarakhand and Himachal. I make spontaneous plans with my friends and family, and head to these places,” he shares.

People in the entertainment industry hardly get long holidays. “Therefore I take a lot of short breaks, whenever possible. Also, I take my work as the most fun part of my day, so I never feel like I’m working or grinding. I take long holidays in between projects whenever there is a window,” adds the actor.

And, what do you love to eat during winters? “I love all winter dishes, but my favourite is piping hot Gajar Ka Halwa made by my mum. Whenever someone comes from Delhi, my mum sends a casserole full of halwa for me. I also like Kesariya Malai doodh a lot and it is my go-to drink after a hot coffee during winters,” he shares.