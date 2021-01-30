Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz married already? Actress’ latest Insta post leaves fans confused

Mumbai: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have managed to stay in the limelight and became fans favourite, ever since their stint in Bigg Boss 13. The two met on Salman Khan’s show, formed a strong bond of friendship, and later fell in love with each other. The duo is reserved and private people and doesn’t indulge in PDA on social media.

However, lately there have been a lot of speculations about their breakup. Since past few days too, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were confusing their fans with cryptic posts that were hinting towards their break up.

But, the couple refuted the rumours, recently by coming together for Asim’s brother Umar’s birthday.

And now, Himanshi Khurana’s latest post on social media in wedding attire is making her fans speculate whether she got married or was just dressed for a shoot. In the pictures, Himanshi can be seen wearing pink coloured salwar suit and an elegant embroidered dupatta. She complimented the look with a heavy necklace and a wedding red chooda in both hands.

In no time fans began speculating if she is married to her alleged beau Asim Riaz and started trending hashtag ‘Jab AsiManshi Met’ on Twitter.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Himanshi Khurana opened up about her relationship and her plans of taking it to next level. “Pehle logon ko hamare relationship pe shaq tha, ab yeh sab bol rahe hain. We’re in no hurry. We’re right now concentrating on our work and being there for each other. Hamari communities aur religion alag hain. Our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time,” she said.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were earlier seen sharing screen space in four albhum songs which were released in 2020 — Kalla sohna nai, Afsos karoge, Khyaal rakheya kar and Dil ko Maine Di kasam.