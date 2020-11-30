Himanshi Khurana slams Kangana Ranaut for defending Govt over farmers’ protest

SameerPublished: 30th November 2020 3:04 pm IST
Himanshi Khurana

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana slammed Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for defending the government over famers’ protests.

She tweeted, ” Agar is in buzurg aurat ne paise lie hai bheed me shamil hone k ………. app ne kitne paise lie Sarkar ko defend krne ke ….. @KanganaTeam #shamelesskangna #KisaanmazdoorEktaZindabaad #kisaanektazindabaad”.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had tweeted, “Shame….. in the name of farmers har koi apni rotiyaan sek raha hai, hopefully government won’t allow anti national elements to take advantage and create another Shaheen Baag riots for blood thirsty vultures and tukde gang…”.

Farmers’ protest

Meanwhile, the farmers protesting against the newly enacted farm laws at Delhi-Haryana border on Monday offered prayers on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and distributed ‘prasad’ among each other and security personnel.

Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the Central government’s offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them.

Around 32 farmer organisations, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

