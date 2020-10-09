Himanshi Khurana who tested COVID positive shares health update

By SameerPublished: 9th October 2020 11:06 am IST
Himanshi Khurana
Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana who had tested positive for COVID-19 took to Instagram account and shared her health update.

Himanshi Khurana express gratitude to everyone

Expressing gratitude to everyone, she wrote, “I’m fit & fine now”. She also shared her photograph.

Responding to the post, many fans wrote positive message in the comment section.

Tested positive for COVID-19

Earlier, when she was tested positive for COVID-19, she herself has announced it on Instagram.

She had written, ” I want to inform you all taht I have been tested positive for Covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was the part of the protest day before yesterday and the area was crowded so I thought to get the test done before I go for my shoot today evening”.

🙏🙏

“I jst wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care,” she had said in the note.

On September 25, she had tweeted photos of farmers and herself from the protests. “We all are with our farmers #KisaanFightsForRight @Khalsa_Aid @BawaRanjit @harbhajanmann,” she had posted on Twitter.

