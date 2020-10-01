Himanshi Khurana’s health deteriorates, rushed to the hospital

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana’s health got worsen two days later after being tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The actress was rushed to the hospital on Monday morning in Ludhiana, Punjab and then later was moved to Chandigarh.

According a Spotboye report, actress Himanshi Khurana’s health got critical and she was rushed to the hospital two days after being tested for positive for coronavirus as her oxygen saturation levels decreased. Himanshi Khurana was moved from Chandigarh to Ludhiana via ambulance.

In a text post on Instagram (

iamhimanshikhurana), Himanshi had said that she tested Covid positive even after taking precautions. She said that she decided to take the test because she attended the farmers’ protest against the new farm bills. Considering that she was in a crowded place, she decided to take the Covid test before going for a shoot.

She wrote, “I want to inform you all that I have been tested positive for COVID-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was a part of the protest day before yesterday and the area was crowded. So, I thought to get the test done before I go for my shoot today evening,” Himanshi shared.

She further added, “I just wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get your test done and please take proper precaution in the protest. It’s my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care (sic).” Take a look at her post:

Reportedly, Himanshi Khurana’s health got deteriorated when she was under home isolation and needed medical attention due to high fever and low oxygen saturation.