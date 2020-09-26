Himayat Sagar flood gates likely to be opened, 35 families evacuated

Hyderabad: In wake of incessant and heavy rains across Telangana, especially in and around Hyderabad, the flood gates of Himayathsagar water are likely to be opened anytime.

The public residing in the low lying and near the bed of Musi river have been alerted. The police and concerned revenue authorities have been asked to evacute the public in the low lying areas and effected families urgently.

The authorities on late Saturday night shifted 35 families (200 persons) of Asad Baba Nagar to Hyderabad Function Hall at Kishen Bagh.

#Heavyrains @CommissionrGHMC 35 famiies of Asadbaba Nagar have been shifted to a function hall as #Himayatsagar flood gates are set to be opened pic.twitter.com/PtG5ghBAjW — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) September 26, 2020 Police and Revenue authorities evacuating public at Asad Baba Nagar in Rajendrenagar

Though Himayat Sagar reserviour is 1763.50 with the capacity of 2.97 TMC and sthe present level of reservoir in the catchment area has reached to 1754.90 fts, since reserviour is witnessing heavy inflow in the catchment areas.

According to the sources, there is a chance of opening flood gates of Himayathsagar, depending upon the inflow to the reservoir during the night.

The revenue officials alerted concerned authorities in t h e downstream Himayathsagar all along Musi River and to take necessary action.

“We have asked all the concerned revenue officials to be on high alert and to aware the downstream areas such as colonies,slums etc., about the sensitivity of the situation due to heavy rains either side of the Musi river” said K. Chandrakala Revenue Divisional Officer Rajendranagar Division.