Himayat Sagar flood gates likely to be opened, 35 families evacuated

The authorities on late Saturday night shifted 35 families (200 persons) of Asad Baba Nagar to Hyderabad Function Hall at Kishen Bagh.

By SM BilalUpdated: 26th September 2020 10:50 pm IST

Hyderabad: In wake of incessant and heavy rains across Telangana, especially in and around Hyderabad, the flood gates of Himayathsagar water are likely to be opened anytime.

The public residing in the low lying and near the bed of Musi river have been alerted. The police and concerned revenue authorities have been asked to evacute the public in the low lying areas and effected families urgently.

The authorities on late Saturday night shifted 35 families (200 persons) of Asad Baba Nagar to Hyderabad Function Hall at Kishen Bagh.

Police and Revenue authorities evacuating public at Asad Baba Nagar in Rajendrenagar

Though Himayat Sagar reserviour is 1763.50 with the capacity of 2.97 TMC and sthe present level of reservoir in the catchment area has reached to 1754.90 fts, since reserviour is witnessing heavy inflow in the catchment areas.

READ:  Telangana prohibits registration of Waqf properties

According to the sources, there is a chance of opening flood gates of Himayathsagar, depending upon the inflow to the reservoir during the night.

The revenue officials alerted concerned authorities in t h e downstream Himayathsagar all along Musi River and to take necessary action.

“We have asked all the concerned revenue officials to be on high alert and to aware the downstream areas such as colonies,slums etc., about the sensitivity of the situation due to heavy rains either side of the Musi river” said K. Chandrakala Revenue Divisional Officer Rajendranagar Division.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SM BilalUpdated: 26th September 2020 10:50 pm IST
Back to top button