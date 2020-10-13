Himayat Sagar gates may lift: Waterboard

Hyderabad: Continuous heavy rains from last four days has seen one-half of the Himayat Sagar reservoir receiving inflows almost up to its full tank level (FTL) due to which the water board may have to lift its gates to release water.

The water level reached 1762.271 feet on Tuesday, only short by two feet to reach its full tank level (FTL). Officials are however are a litle worried over opening the floodgates of Himayat Sagar. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will take a decision over it soon.

“Due to the recent rainfall, in Himayat Sagar reservoir catchment area, the flood water level in the reservoir reached 1762.271 feet. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh alert that another spell of rain is likely to occur over the next few days. There is a possibility of raising the gates any time of the Himayat Sagar reservoir,” said a water board official.

Since last Friday, the inflows into the Himayat Sagar were good due to incessant heavy rains in the catchment area, said an stated official from the water board. In the Osmansagar lake, the water level reached 1773.696 feet on Tuesday, as 233 cusecs of water flowed into the reservoir, as per information last received from the HMWSSB’s daily report.