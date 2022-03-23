Himmatpura to Fateh Darwaza road expansion work at snail pace

Hyderabad: Himmatpura to Bahadurpura, Fateh darwaza, Chandulal Baradari Road expansion work is going at snail’s pace for the past 4 years due to which there are always traffic bottlenecks on this busy road causing great inconvenience to the people.

According to the local people, the GHMC started the Himmatpura to Bahadurpura Road expansion work 4 years ago and the officials of the town planning are executing the project with intermittent gaps.

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi apprised the minister for Municipal administration KT Rama Rao about the situation and demanded an allocation of Rs. 200 crore for the completion of roads expansion work. The Minister assured the MLA of looking into the matter and releasing the necessary fund soon.

The Bahadurpura flyover work was to complete within 2 years but it has been delayed for two more years.

Similarly the expansion work of Doodh Bowli to Moosa Bowli Road is also pending for the past 1 year which is causing great traffic problems.

The inhabitants of the old city allege that the town planning officials deliberately delay the development work in the old city whereas the projects in the new city are always completed on deadlines.

They demand that the government fix accountability of the officials for failing to complete the project within the deadlines.