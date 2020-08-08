Hina Khan ‘felt like a baby’ working in ‘Naagin 5’

By News Desk 1 Published: 8th August 2020 8:07 am IST
Mumbai, Aug 8 : Hina Khan is the new Naagin of Indian television, and the actress says working in the show was unlike anything she has ever done before.

Hina, who has been cast as the shape-shifting serpent protagonist in “Naagin 5”, says the show is far removed from her usual family soap experience.

“Honestly, I felt like a baby again. Although I have an experience of a good 11 years now, I felt like a baby because ‘Naagin’ is not like a normal family drama soap. It is a very technical show,” Hina told IANS.

The actress, who has acted in family soaps such as “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” and “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, says working on a supernatural show as “Naagin” is all about imagination.

“You really have to imagine stuff. In most parts we shoot against green screens. So, for me it has been a different experience and I really loved it. I am glad that I am exploring this,” she said.

Earlier seasons of “Naagin” had actresses like Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti playing the central role.

