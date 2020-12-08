Hina Khan: ‘Wishlist’ will leave an aching pain in people’s hearts

Mumbai, Dec 8 : Actress Hina Khan says working on film Wishlist had a positive impact on her, and made her reconsider her choices in life.

“This film is very special to me; I can positively say that it has made me retrospect and reconsider my choices in life,” Hina said.

“One of the biggest takeaways for me while playing Shalini was that the best laid plans can go astray, sometimes – it’s about simply going with the flow and believing that things will right themselves. I’m sure it’s something that will bring a smile to people’s faces but at the same time leave an aching pain in their hearts,” she added.

Also starring Jitendra Rai, the film is about what happens when forgotten dreams are brought to life by a ‘Wishlist’. It is directed by Rahat Kazmi.

Talking about the movie, Kazmi shared: “It has been a great experience working with Hina and the team of ‘Wishlist’. We’ve all, at some point, given up on our dreams or desires for other commitments and through this film, all we want to tell everyone is that it’s never too late to find happiness – it’s about believing in the individualistic meaning of life and coming to terms with it.”

The film will go live on MX Player on December 11.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

