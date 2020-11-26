Hina Khan writes “Inshallah” in response to Twitterati’s comment

Mumbai: Hina Khan who recently topped the list of The Times 20 Most Desirable Women on Television 2019 wrote, “One day (inshallah)” in response to the comment made by a Twitterati.

When the actress wrote, “Vision is the yield of futuristic zest and continuous hard work. If u get worthy appreciation and motivation along the way, the journey stands tall n inspiring.. Some stories are filled with gold even when u can’t see the colours. Thank you @VikasKalantri #GoldGlamAndStyleAwards” with her photograph, a twitter user by username ‘VC’ wrote, “It’s looking like you are holding Oscar awards , ur style , ur beauty , everything matches perfectly, congratulations”.

It's looking like you are holding Oscar awards , ur style , ur beauty , everything matches perfectly 🔥❤️❤️❤️ , congratulations 🥰 — VC (@realvinayak5) November 24, 2020

Responding to it, Hina Khan wrote, “One day (inshallah)”.

It may be mentioned that the actress has recently garnered a following of 10 million on Instagram.

Hina became a household name after playing Akshara in the TV serial “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”.

She made her debut in Bollywood with the film “Hacked” earlier this year, and was also seen in the film “Unlock”.

Hina recently starred in the supernatural show “Naagin 5”.

Earlier, Hina Khan tops the list of The Times 20 Most Desirable Women on Television 2019 for the second consecutive year.

Jennifer Winget, Nia Sharma, Erica Fernandes and Karishma Tanna managed to grab spot in the list of top five most desirable women on television.