Hina Khan’s marriage on cards? Here’s what we know

Mumbai: Popular television actress Hina Khan has been dating film producer Rocky Jaiswal for quite a while now. They are one of the most talked-about couples in the telly world. Also called ‘HiRo’ by their fans, Hina and Rocky never fail to give up couple goals and their social media handles are proof. Seeing their strong bong, fans are expecting the wedding bells to be ringing soon.

Rocky Jaiswal opens up on marriage plans

There have been talks about their marriage on numerous occasions but the couple has never confirmed the date as such. In recent interview with Hindustan Times, Rocky revealed that they don’t want to do it just for the heck of a husband and wife tag.

“We’ve been together for a good number of years now, and have been through all ups and downs that a couple can possibly see after marriage. Mentally, we’re there. We don’t want to do something for a societal tag and just to be official about it. It doesn’t make sense to us. Even after getting married, I’ve seen that people aren’t close to one another, and then what’s the point of getting married.”

Since he mentions, they are secure with each other, they feel comfortable waiting for marriage. “We don’t have any kind of inhibitions about each other. That gives us the liberty to expand and move ahead in our careers to see where it leads to. We think that there’s still time for marriage. Eventually, we’ll get married but that time is not now,” he added.

Last year, Hina Khan too had spilled beans on her wedding plans with Rocky Jaiswal. In an interview with the Indian Express, Hina said, “I have just started my career in films. So how can I get married right now? I think I am more or less settled in my life. Wedding is just a formality. But yeah, maybe after two or two-and-a-half years, I will do it.”

Hina Khan, Rocky’s love story

Hina and Rocky met on the sets of her debut show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, in which she worked for over a decade. Rocky was the supervising producer of the show. They became good friends and soon fell for each other.

Talking about Hina Khan in an interview, Rocky said, “We met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for the first time. What attracted me to her was her dedication to her work. I have seen a lot of actors, but she is one of the smartest of the lot. It is almost unreal if you find a person who’s so honest all the time. She calls a spade a spade every single time. And that’s the most important thing I love about her. Besides, she is the prettiest woman in the world”.

In terms of work, Hina Khan had featured number of reality shown including Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. For a brief period, she also featured in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2’. She was last seen in the film ‘Lines’ which also featured her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.