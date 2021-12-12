Hindu activists stop conversion bid, burn religious books in Karnataka

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to table new law banning forceful religious conversions in the state which is expected to create furore in assembly.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 12th December 2021 10:58 pm IST
Hindu activists stop conversion bid, burn religious books in Karnataka
Visuals from Karnataka's Srinivasapura town in Kolar district as Hindu activists stopped Christian missionaries from distributing religious books to the local residents and burnt the religious books

Kolar: Tension prevailed in Karnataka’s Srinivasapura town in Kolar district as Hindu activists stopped Christian missionaries from distributing religious books to the local residents and burnt the religious books and pamphlets, the police said on Sunday.

Four persons who were distributing books and pamphlets at a Hindu locality were handed over to the police.

Local residents who gathered at the spot following the incident on Saturday demanded police action to prevent “such conversion bid in future or else they will stage a protest”.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
22 Organizations write to US Sceretary of State over India’s CPC Designation

According to police, the group objected to distribution of books to people. They also alleged that people who came from Chintamani gathered at a house and attempted religious conversion acts.

The police in Srinivasapura have registered a case, and are investigating the matter.

So far, the police have not arrested anyone.

The incident which took place ahead of the Karnataka Assembly’s Winter Session scheduled to begin from Monday is likely to be raised by the Congress leaders.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button