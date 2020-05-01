Hindu friend offers shade, as Muslim cop offers namaz

Lucknow: In a touching gesture of humanity and display of communal harmony, Shiv Kumar, a police personnel offered a shade with his towel to his fellow policeman Irfan Khan, when the latter was offering namaz (prayer) near K D Singh Babu Stadium, at Hazratgunj in scorching sun. This is the beauty of India and its cosmopolitan culture.

According to Roznama Sahara, Lucknow, both Irfan Khan and Shiv Kumar also do iftar (breaking of fast) together.

