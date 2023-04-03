Hindu front for Justice Trust moves plea in SC over Ram Navami violence

New Delhi: Taking note of violence at a large scale that took place in different parts of the country during the Ram Navami festival, Hindu Front for Justice Trust moved an application in Supreme Court seeking to direct the concerned State governments to determine the loss incurred by the persons who sustained injuries and lost their valuables in the attacks committed by miscreants in observing Ram Navami.

The plea was moved by Hindu front for Justice Trust through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain. The application was filed in the ongoing petition dealing with hate speech.

The applicant mentioned about the large scale violence that took place in different parts of the country, namely, at Howrah and Uttar Dinajpur (West Bengal), Sasaram and Nalanda (Bihar), Hyderabad (Telangana), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Vadodara (Gujarat) and Jamshedpur (Jharkhand).

“The Muslim mob attacked, committed arsons, damaged the vehicles, pelted stones, assaulted Hindu devotees taking out the religious processions ie Shobha Yatra of Lord Ram,” the applicant said and cited various hate crimes were committed on Ram Navami Day ie March 30.

The applicant mentioned the speech of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and submitted, “West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had warned the members of Hindu community for taking out any procession from Muslim denominated areas as some area of the State has been earmarked only for Muslims and nobody can enter there.”

The applicant submitted that it is constitutionally permissible for Hindus to take out religious procession maintaining law and order situation through public road, irrespective of the fact as to which community resides in that area. The warning given by Chief Minister shows her partisan attitude in favour of Muslim Community, the applicant said.

Therefore, Hindu front for Justice Trust, sought to direct the the concerned State governments to recover the loss caused to the persons committed in connection with Ram Navami festival from miscreants after due verification, the plea said.

Hindu front for Justice Trust, in the application also sought to direct the State governments to take preventive measures so that in future the incident of attacks or disturbing the Shobha Yatra on Ram Navami festival and other festivals may not take place.

The Trust also sought direction to the State governments to allow Hindu devotees to take out processions in peaceful manner from public road and such request be not rejected only on the ground that area in question is a Muslim dominated area.

The applicant submitted that the members of the Muslim Community in order to create disharmony committed Hate Crimes by pelting stones at procession and also hiring hoodlums to attack the innocent devotees out of sheer hatred against Hindus.

The applicant submitted that the respective State government have failed to maintain law and order position and to protect the people’s right to worship and celebrate religious function in peaceful manner.

It further sought to direct the State governments to provide full protection to the processions taken out on Ram Navami Day or other religious processions by Hindus.

The applicant sought to direct the Chief Secretaries of the concerned State governments to submit report regarding the causes which led to mob attacks and violence committed on Shri Ram Shobha Yatra on March 30, 2023.

The applicant also sought to direct the respective State governments to register FIR into the incidents occurred on March 30 and initiate criminal proceedings against the culprits.

Hindu front for Justice Trust also sought to direct the State governments to comply with the guidelines issued in case of Tehseen Poonawalla vs Union of India to prevent hate crimes.