Hindu group’s pressure, 2 days’ police detention ensured Ghar Wapsi of Dalit man

Bijnor: After an uproar over the faith change of a scheduled caste man who was working in a Pune bakery in Maharashtra, the man came back to the fold of Hinduism.

According to a report, David Kumar of Siddhu Bairakha, Thana Sewhara went to work in a Bakery in Pune, Maharashtra to overcome his financial difficulties after the death of his father. He was staying in the bakery with his co-workers from a different community. After some time, David converted to Islam with his own free will and choose’ the name “Bilal Ahmed” for himself.

Bilal Ahmed’s life was going smooth. The problem started when Bilal came to his village last week to attend his sister’s wedding. His relatives were shocked to see his long beard and his Islamic rituals. David admitted to his relatives about his faith change.

The local Hindu groups raised an uproar over Bilal’s conversion to Islam. The Hindu Vahini Mandal Incharge Dr. N P Singh alleged forced conversion of David and demanded action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, some village residents reported the matter to the local police station that a man is staying in the village after his faith change. The man was called to the police station and kept there for two days after which the man agreed to re-convert to Hinduism. The police released him.

His relatives took him to villages Ravidas Mandir and have his beard shaved off. The temple priest Radhe Mohan performed Pooja of David Kumar to bring him back to Hinduism. The man was brought back to his home with fanfare with drum beats.

The local police station incharge Harish Kumar, however, says he has no knowledge of the man’s re-conversion to Hinduism.

The President of Hindu Jagran Manch Ravi Bhatnagar asserted that David Kumar has come back home but his Shuddhikaran ceremony as per the Hindu rituals is yet to be performed.

Davids Ghar Wapsi or home coming was the collective efforts of Dr. N P Singh, BJP Mandal President Nepal Singh, Ravi Bhatnagar, Akash Sharma, RSS Block member Arpit Tiyagi and others.