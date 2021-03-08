‘Hindu jaag gaya hai’: Air France flight makes emergency landing after Indian misbehaves

New Delhi: An Air France flight en route New Delhi from Paris made an emergency landing at Sofia Airport in Bulgaria after an Indian passenger onboard started misbehaving and making threatening comments, reports said.

The Indian passenger had begun to act up as soon as the flight took off in Paris. He quarreled with other passengers, assaulted a flight attendant and even pummelled the cockpit’s door, an official of the National Investigation Agency told Reuters. The incident took place took place on Friday.

A video of the alleged incident shared by Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi shows the man dressed in white mouthing serious profanities at another passenger. He took slogans like “Jai Hind” “Hindu jaag gaya hai” (the Hindu has awakened), “Modi Modi” and “Udta Punjab”, while also making some lewd, threatening comments about Jesus Christ.

The flight made an emergency landing in Bulgaria & he was taken off the aircraft.

The passenger was later was taken off the aircraft and has been charged with endangering flight safety. He was detained for 72 hours at Sofia. If proven, he might face up to ten years in prison.

The Air France flight then resumed its journey to New Delhi.

