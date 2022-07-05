Hindu Jagran Manch convener booked for remarks against Quran

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the convener of the Hindu Jagran Manch, Keshava Murthi, and several others for derogatory remarks against the Quran and Muslims, on Tuesday.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by the President of Anjuman-e-Islamia at the Kolar police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Videos from the event organised by the Hindutva outfit unit surfaced on social media, following which a complaint was filed against the accused.

Addressing the public at the protest, Keshav Murthi, referred to the recent Udaipur murder where a tailor, Kanhaiyalal, was hacked to death by two Muslim men allegedly after the victim came out in support of Nupur Sharma on social media.

“Quran is a criminal book. It orders killing people by stoning and beheading. All of them who read the Quran have become terrorists,” alleged Murthi.

The FIR has been booked under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 153B (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505(1) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote, hatred enmity on any ground whatsoever), 505(2) Whoever commits an offence specified in sub-section (2) in any place of worship or in any assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship or religious ceremonies) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).