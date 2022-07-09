Hindu organisations conduct peace march in Delhi

New Delhi: Several Hindu organisations on Saturday conducted a peace march in the national capital condemning the barbaric Udaipur and Amravati incidents.

The people, in thousands, were seen raising slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ as they began their march from the Mandi House to Jantar Mantar.

There was heavy deployment of police and rapid action force personnel to prevent any untoward incident and the police were seen accompanying the procession. Apart from cops on ground, the march was also being monitored through drones.

Earlier, to manage the traffic that would have been disrupted due to the march, the Delhi traffic police issued an advisory asking the commuters to avoid certain stretches from where the proposed rally was supposed to pass.

“Avoid the Sikandra Road, Barakhamba Road, Copernicus Marg, Firoz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg from Outer Circle Connaught Place to Patel Chowk and Janpath from Outer Circle Connaught Place to R/A Windsor Place between 8.30 am and 2 pm,” the Traffic Police informed.

It further said that these roads will only be used for pedestrian movements during the period.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kapil Mishra who also joined the protest march, said there is anger in the society after the recent incidents. “The country will be run through Constitution and not through Shariyat,” he averred.

