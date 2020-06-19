Hindu Rao Hospital staffer dies of COVID-19, 78 tested positive

By Qayam Updated: June 19, 2020, 10:37 am IST

New Delhi: A staffer of civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital has died of COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

He was 56 and also suffered from diabetes, they said.

The hospital was recently declared a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

He came for work till June 9, and was admitted to Delhi Heart and Lung Hospital. He was running fever since June 12, official said.

Reportedly, he was getting better in between but had sudden deterioration in heath and died, they said.

Asked how many employees of Hindu Rao Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said 78 in total, and 33 of them have rejoined after recovery.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close