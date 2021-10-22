Hindu right-wing targets Munawar Faruqui for his upcoming Mumbai show

Mumbai: Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was earlier arrested in Indore for allegedly cracking anti-Hindu jokes, has again come under attack by various groups of the Hindu right-wing on social media for his upcoming show in Mumbai.

Uncertainty now looms over Faruqui’s show given the threats by these groups who demand the show to be cancelled. According to Bookmyshow, Faruqui’s show titled ‘Dongri to nowhere’ is scheduled to take place on October 29-31 in Mumbai.

The right-wing groups have started an organised social media campaign under the hashtag #GoBackMunawar to target the comedian. They are alleging that his shows are ‘anti-Hindu’ and threatening his impending event claiming that it will hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Tagging Mumbai police in their tweets, the right-wing people are demanding a ban on his upcoming shows in Mumbai. However, there has been no response from the city police yet.

Yogi Devnath, a Gujarat-based Sadhu Samaj member took to Twitter and wrote, “I did not allow even a single program of this Anti-Hindu Munawar Faruqui To happen in Gujarat Now Mumbai Also Says #GoBackMunawar.”

It is to be noted that a few weeks ago, Faruqui’s proposed tour to several cities of Gujarat was also threatened by the Hindutva groups. Militant Bajrang Dal from the state pledged that it wouldn’t let the comedian perform and also issued a warning to the organisers to cancel his shows.

A Twitter handle, Saffron Think Tank, is also actively campaigning to ban the comedian from performing. The handle also threatened Bookmyshow for selling tickets to his show.

“#GoBackMunawar We won’t allow @munawar0018 to spread any more #HinduPhobia. All #Hindu Orgs shall unite to cancel his #Mumbai Shows. He has hurt sentiments of Hindus by making fun of #HinduGods. @bookmyshow you will also face consequences for selling his tickets. #MunawarFaruqui,” read a tweet by the handle.

We won't allow @munawar0018 to spread any more #HinduPhobia. All #Hindu Orgs shall unite to cancel his #Mumbai Shows. He has hurt sentiments of Hindus by making fun of #HinduGods. @bookmyshow you will also face consequences for selling his tickets. #MunawarFaruqui pic.twitter.com/AH3NMM7o7P — Saffron Think Tank (@SaffronTank) October 14, 2021

GoBackMunawar has been trending on Twitter. Check out the tweets below:

However, a section of social media users have come out in support of Munawar Faruqui saying, ‘Stage is waiting for you’ with hashtags such as #wearewithmunawar and #welovemunawar.

Earlier this year, Munawar Faruqui was arrested in Indore, MP for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. BJP activists accused him of a derogatory reference to Hindu Gods during one of his shows. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court, more than a month after his arrest.