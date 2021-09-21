Hindu Sena activists vandalize Asaduddin Owaisi’s bungalow in Delhi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s residence in New Delhi Bungalow on Tuesday was targeted by the Hindu Sena activists. In this connection the Delhi police have detained five miscreants belonging to the fringe outfit.

The Hindu Sena activists were reportedly anguished over the Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s anti-Hindu remarks in ongoing poll campaign Uttar Pradesh.

The Hyderabad MP’s residence (bungalow) allegedly vandalised resulting in causing damage to the window panes, name plaque and other articles.

“BJP is to be held responsible for radicalization of people.If an MP’s house is attacked like this, what message does it convey?I had come to meet Shivpal Yadav, he is such a tall leader of UP” said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Vishnu Gupta, the Hindu Sena chief confirmed the role of the outfit and said they wanted to teach a lesson to Asaduddin Owaisi