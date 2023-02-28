‘Hindu style, 7 phere,’ write netizens under Pak actress Ushna Shah wedding pics

Karachi: Pakistani actor Ushna Shah tied the knot with golf player Hamza Amin on Sunday in front of friends and family members. Her ‘Indian bridal’ look in a vibrant red lehenga and other celebrations at her wedding have become hot topic of discussion among social media users.

Netizens are trolling her for choosing Indian style outfits. One user commented, “7 phearey b le liye hon ge haina.”

Another user wrote, “Congratulations….you copy so many Hindu wedding rituals and your lehenga as well is totally that of Hindu brides.” Many wrote ‘Hindu style’, ‘Indian bride’ in the comments section.

She responded sharply to the haters who criticised her wedding outfit. Taking to Instagram stories, she wrote, “Mrs Amin, to those who have a problem with my dress: you weren’t invited, nor did you pay for my shade of red. My jewellery, my jora (wedding outfit): purely Pakistani. My heart, however, half-Austrian. Allah humein khush rakhey aameen (May God keep us happy).”

Ushna also accused a fashion blogger for leaking her wedding pictures on the internet. She said that the fashion blogger shared the photos with local media portals without her permission. Reacting to the trolls, Ushna Shah took to Instagram stories to call out a fashion blogger for violating the terms clearly stated in her wedding invitation.

She wrote, “Not only did he bring a plus one, he brought a photographer without permission, lied to my family that I had allowed this. That photographer then sent exclusive unapproved photos to various portals.” Ushna further wrote, “He (the photographer) also brought a drone, which he snuck to our private nikkah enclosure on the water and recorded our signing, which left me in tears afterward.”

She further shared another note which reads, “The drone was hovering loudly next to my head during my signing, I had to shoo it away. I had a sick feeling in my stomach wondering who it was. Does any bride deserve this? Whether my dress looked Indian to people or even Mongolian, does any human being deserve this? Our nikkah enclosure allowed 15 people, family only. I am dizzy with disgust that this man would stoop so low… If I have any legal standing to do something about this, I will. I feel absolutely violated.”

Ushna shared the invitation card in which it is categorically mentioned that sharing videos and photos from the wedding ceremony is strictly prohibited.

Check out some of her wedding moments, she shared on her official Instagram account