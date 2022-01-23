Hindu woman refuses to file false case against Muslim man: Report

Meerut: A few months ago, many media houses reported that a Muslim man harassed a Hindu woman in a market in Meerut. However, now the allegation has been found false.

According to a report in Scroll, the woman and family have refused to file a false case against the man despite pressure from Hindutva organizations.

What was reported earlier?

Many media reports claimed that the man molested the woman when she was having a cold drink along with her friend. It has also been claimed that the woman caught the man and beat him with her slippers before Hindu Jagran Manch men joined her to thrash the accused, Salman.

One of the reports also claimed that Muslim men regularly harass Hindu women in the market.

Woman’s statement

However, the woman said that she and her friend were having a cold drink along with Salman when the Bajrang Dal worker came and asked their names. When they came to know that the name of the man is ‘Salman’, they forced her to hit him with her slippers.

When Scroll contacted the family, the woman’s mother said, “I can’t read or write. They took advantage of it by leveling false allegations in the complaint and taking my thumb impression on it”. I have clearly said in the police station that I have no complaint against the man, she added.

Narrating what had happened after the market incident, she said that Hindu Jagran Manch had tried to put pressure by telephoning the woman’s brother who works in Punjab.

As a result of the telephone call, the woman’s brother started blaming his mother for giving too much freedom to his sister.

Meanwhile, the family of Salman especially his mother is in fear that he might be framed in another case. His mother wants him to go to the city and live with his brother.

Thanking the women for speaking the truth, Salman said that their statement saved him.